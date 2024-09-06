PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar Honour Late Dr Patangrao Kadam for Lifelong Contributions to Maharashtra's Development |

At a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, late Dr Patangrao Kadam was honored for his lifelong contributions to the development of Maharashtra. The event, held at the Dr Patangrao Kadam Sonhira Cooperative Sugar Factory in Mohanrao Kadam Nagar, Wangi in Sangli marked the unveiling of his full-length statue and the inauguration of the monument Loktirtha. MP Rahul Gandhi led the unveiling, and All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge presided over the event.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, acknowledged Dr Patangrao Kadam’s unwavering dedication to the Congress party and his pivotal role in upholding the party's ideology concerning Maharashtra's development. Gandhi emphasised that Maharashtra has flourished under the ideologies of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, and credited Kadam with carrying these legacies forward. He also recalled that Dr Kadam stood by Indira Gandhi during challenging times after her electoral defeat, highlighting that Kadam’s leadership was characterised by transparency and integrity, without ever needing to apologise for any wrongdoing.

Mallikarjun Kharge hail Kadam

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the All India Congress Committee, praised Dr Kadam for building an educational empire from nothing, stressing that his work has served as an inspiration for the entire country. Kharge noted that Kadam’s efforts were always focused on the welfare of the poor, expanding educational opportunities from rural Sangli to Delhi. He further observed that Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Patangrao Kadam’s son, is continuing his father’s legacy by following the same path of public service and education.

Sharad Pawar, former Union Agriculture and Defense Minister, lauded Dr Kadam’s visionary approach, particularly his efforts in establishing educational institutions to uplift students from all sections of society. Pawar highlighted how Kadam opened the doors to quality education for the poor, transforming the lives of many. Beyond education, he commended Kadam’s instrumental role in setting up critical water projects in drought-prone areas, further impacting the lives of those in need. Pawar also praised Vishwajeet Kadam for continuing his father’s efforts and maintaining the same commitment to the region.

Vishwajeet Kadam, in his introductory speech, reflected on Dr Patangrao Kadam’s remarkable journey, which began as a teacher and evolved into a lifelong dedication to the Congress party and public service. He spoke of Dr Kadam’s impact in transforming drought-affected areas and his lasting contributions to improving access to education for rural students, which have greatly benefited Maharashtra.

The dedication ceremony attracted prominent dignitaries from various fields. Vishal Patil, who delivered the vote of thanks, expressed appreciation for the overwhelming presence of dignitaries and admirers alike, noting the significance of Dr Patangrao Kadam’s legacy and the lasting inspiration he continues to provide for future generations.