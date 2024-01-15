 PHOTOS: Pavanathadi Jatra 2024 Receives Enthusiastic Response from Pimpri Chinchwad Residents
The stalls included 342 stalls for various items, 220 for vegetarian food, 250 for non-vegetarian food, and 10 reserved for citizen facilities.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Participation soared in the Pavanathadi Jatra in Sangvi, with stalls increasing to 822 this year. With over 13,000 active self-help groups in Pimpri Chinchwad city, the demand for stalls increased this year.

The stalls included 342 stalls for various items, 220 for vegetarian food, 250 for non-vegetarian food, and 10 reserved for citizen facilities. Drawing daily visits from over 1 lakh citizens, the fair played a pivotal role in the financial empowerment of women's self-help groups.

Organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Pavanathadi Fair took place from January 11 to 15 at the PWD Ground in Sangvi.

Inaugurated on Jan 11

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of MP Srirang Barane, MLA Ashwini Jagtap, BJP's Chitra Wagh, and PMC officials. The fair, aimed at providing a market platform for women's self-help groups, showcased products crafted by these groups along with delicious food items.

PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil shared plans for sustainable assistance, exploring the concept of a Women's Self-Help Group Mall. This initiative aims to create a permanent and centralised marketplace for the empowerment of municipal women's self-help groups.

In its 16th year in 2024, the Pavanathadi fair has been a focal point for women's empowerment initiatives by the PCMC. This edition prioritised providing stalls to disabled and transgender self-help groups, emphasising support for local artists and women.

