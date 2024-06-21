 PHOTOS: MIT-ADT University Celebrates International Yoga Day In Grand Style
PHOTOS: MIT-ADT University Celebrates International Yoga Day In Grand Style

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Ayush, International Naturopathy Association, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Art of Living, Surya Foundation, MIT World Peace University, and the School of Holistic Development of MIT-ADT University

The 'Maha Yoga Utsav' at MIT-ADT University culminated in a grand celebration on the 10th International Yoga Day, featuring enthusiastic participation from students, parents, teachers, non-teaching staff, and hundreds of citizens.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Ayush, International Naturopathy Association, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Art of Living, Surya Foundation, MIT World Peace University, and the School of Holistic Development of MIT-ADT University.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor of the University, led the organisation of the event. Distinguished attendees included Prof Dr Sunita Karad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohit Dubey, Dr Anant Chakradeo, Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Controller of Examinations Dr Dyandeo Nilwarna, Dr Shivsharan Mali, Head of Sports Department Prof Padmakar Phad, and Dr Suraj Bhoyar.

Dr Atul Patil, the chief coordinator, highlighted the extensive activities conducted over the past month. These included daily yoga camps for villagers and nearby company employees, as well as numerous competitions for university students.

In his presidential address, Prof Dr Karad emphasised the global significance of International Yoga Day, noting its widespread celebration and the comprehensive health benefits of yoga. He expressed pride in the university's enthusiastic participation and stressed the importance of maintaining physical health through regular yoga practice.

The celebration at MIT-ADT University underscored the holistic development of individuals and the promotion of peace and wellness in the community.

