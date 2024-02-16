 Photos: Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent In Hingoli's Vasmat, MSRTC Bus Set Ablaze
Photos: Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent In Hingoli's Vasmat, MSRTC Bus Set Ablaze

A case has been registered against unidentified agitators with the Vasmat rural police station, as authorities work to restore calm amid heightened tensions

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
The Maratha reservation protest turned violent in Vasmat tehsil, Hingoli district, as agitators staged a 'chakka jam' on Friday afternoon. Tensions escalated when protestors set ablaze a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on Vasmat–Parbhani Road at Khandegaon Pati village. The bus was completely destroyed, resulting in significant financial losses for MSRTC.

The agitation, in support of activist Manoj Jarange and the demand for Maratha reservation, spread across several tehsils including Sengaon, Vasmat, Kamalnuri, Aundha Nagnath, and Hingoli. At Khandgaon Pati, protestors halted a bus, evacuated passengers, and set it on fire before authorities could intervene. Despite efforts by Vasmat police and the fire brigade, the bus was reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile, another bus travelling from Vasmat to Aundha Nagnath was targeted with stones at Shiradshahpur, resulting in broken windows. Prompt police intervention prevented further escalation, with the damaged bus relocated to a safe location.

