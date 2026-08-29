‘People Shouldn’t Suffer’: Murlidhar Mohol Backs Dhol-Tasha, Opposes Extreme Noise At Ganeshotsav In Pune

Union Minister Of State For Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune: Union Minister of State and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has backed the enforcement of noise rules during Ganeshotsav 2026. He said the festival must be celebrated within the limits set by courts and without causing distress to citizens. Mohol, however, said traditional dhol-tasha groups should not face unnecessary restrictions.

He called for a strict ban on plasma systems, pressure beams and laser lights while asking mandals using DJs to follow prescribed decibel limits. His comments come amid a growing row in Pune over DJs and loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav. The issue came to the fore after activist Vidyanand Bapat demanded a complete ban on DJs and high-decibel sound systems at a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) meeting.

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‘Ganeshotsav belongs to the people’

Mohol said Ganeshotsav is not only a festival of mandal volunteers but also a festival of the people.

He said public participation should increase and citizens should be able to enjoy the festival without facing inconvenience.

“I am both a Ganesh festival volunteer and an elected representative,” Mohol said. “This is certainly the volunteers' festival, but it belongs to the general public as well.”

He said Pune's Ganeshotsav has a legacy of more than 130 years. He also recalled the work done by Ganesh mandal volunteers throughout the year, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohol said the contribution of these volunteers should not be forgotten.

At the same time, he said citizens' concerns must also be respected.

“We do not want people to suffer during the festival. There should be no extreme levels of noise,” he said.

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Strict ban on plasma, lasers and pressure beams

Mohol said certain sound and lighting equipment should not be allowed during the festival.

“There must be a strict ban on plasma, pressure beam and laser lights,” he said.

He said the festival should be celebrated according to the rules and in a way that meets the expectations of Punekars.

He also said court-mandated noise limits must be followed when DJs are used.

Mohol stressed that restrictions should not be limited to Ganeshotsav. He said all festivals held during the year should follow the law and noise regulations.

“If we set an example during Ganeshotsav, people will follow these practices year-round,” he said.

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Traditional dhol-tasha should be protected

While backing noise restrictions, Mohol said traditional instruments such as dhol-tasha should not be treated in the same manner as high-powered sound systems.

He said dhol-tasha is an important part of Pune's Ganeshotsav tradition.

The police, he said, should not impose arbitrary restrictions on the number of traditional dhol-tasha groups taking part in celebrations.

“Traditional elements shouldn't face arbitrary restrictions,” Mohol said.

He added that the festival should retain its traditional character while also respecting legal noise limits.

Remarks come amid DJ ban row

Mohol's comments come at a time when Pune is debating how much freedom Ganesh mandals should have to use DJs and loudspeakers.

At a PMC meeting on August 24, Narayan Peth resident and social activist Vidyanand Bapat demanded a complete ban on DJs and high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav.

Bapat argued that noise from public celebrations affects residents, including people working night shifts and those working from home. He also said festival pandals and processions should not block major roads.

His remarks led to a heated exchange with Ganesh mandal workers. Police eventually escorted him out of the meeting. A video of the incident later went viral.

Ganesh mandals have opposed a blanket ban on DJs and music systems. They have, however, indicated that they are willing to avoid plasma systems and lasers.

Mohol's position seeks to draw a line between traditional celebrations and high-powered sound and lighting equipment. He wants the festival to continue with public participation but within the limits of the law.

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Mohol visits mandal preparations

Mohol also spoke about the preparations at his Ganesh mandal in Pune.

He said Pune's Ganeshotsav has a worldwide reputation and attracts visitors from across the globe.

Mohol said he has been associated with his mandal as a volunteer for around 30 years. He visited the mandal to review preparations for this year's festival.

A replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple is being constructed as part of the celebrations, he said.

“We expect Pune's Ganeshotsav to take place smoothly and in a great atmosphere,” Mohol said.

He said the festival should ultimately allow Punekars to celebrate with joy while ensuring that other citizens are not troubled by excessive noise or disruption.