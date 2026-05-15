 PCMC's 10 Zonal Offices Named After Historical Forts: Check Out Full List Here
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PCMC's 10 Zonal Offices Named After Historical Forts: Check Out Full List Here

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has increased its number of zonal offices from 8 to 10. In its official notification, the civic body said the revised administrative structure, including new ward boundaries for each office, will come into effect from May 25

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Image

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has increased its number of zonal offices from 8 to 10. In its official notification, the civic body said the revised administrative structure, including new ward boundaries for each office, will come into effect from May 25. Meanwhile, the PCMC has also decided to rename the buildings of these offices after historical forts. Currently, they are identified using English alphabets.

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Check out the zonal office and their building names below:

1. A Regional Office - Rajgad (comprises Wards 13, 14 & 15)

2. B Regional Office - Sinhagad (comprises Wards 17, 18 & 19)

3. C Regional Office - Vijaydurg (comprises Wards 2, 9 & 10)

4. D Regional Office - Devgiri (comprises Wards 21, 27, 28 & 29)

5. E Regional Office - Shivneri (comprises Wards 3, 4 & 5)

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6. F Regional Office - Torna (comprises Wards 1, 11 & 12)

7. G Regional Office - Purandar (comprises Wards 22, 23 & 24)

8. H Regional Office - Pratapgad (comprises Wards 30, 31 & 32)

9. J Regional Office - Raigad (comprises Wards 16, 25 & 26)

10. L Regional Office - Lohagad (comprises Wards 6, 7, 8 & 20)

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