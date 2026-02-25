Pay Traffic Fines Within 30 Days Or Face Licence Suspension: Pune Police | Anand Chaini

The Pune Traffic Police has announced a special drive to recover pending traffic challans from vehicle owners across the city. The department released a video informing that vehicle owners with outstanding traffic violation fines will receive formal notices directing them to clear the dues within 30 days. Failure to pay the penalty within the stipulated duration will invite legal action and suspension of the driving licence.

According to officials, if the fine is not paid within the deadline, the following steps will be taken by the traffic police:

- A proposal to suspend the concerned driver’s licence will be forwarded to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

- The respective challan case may be filed before a competent court.

How will the notice be sent?

The department stated that notices will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of vehicle owners from the official short code MHPECH-G.

Citizens have been informed that these messages will be sent only between February 26 and 28, 2026, and March 1, 2026. Any message received outside this specified period in the name of the traffic police demanding challan payment should be treated as suspicious.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, said that in the city, nearly 19 lakh vehicle owners have not paid the compounding amount. “We request vehicle owners to pay their dues within 30 days after the notice is issued. An SMS will be sent to vehicle owners with information regarding the challan, including the amount, type of violation, date, etc. Additionally, while paying the dues, be aware of cyber fraudsters and opt only for the official website or app mentioned by the Traffic Police Department," he added.

Official Modes of Payment

Vehicle owners can pay their pending fines through the following authorised channels:

- Official website: https://mahatrafficechallan.gov.in

- Pune Traffic Police App (PTP App)

- At the nearest traffic division office using the e-challan machine via QR code, debit card, or credit card

Cyber Fraud Advisory

The traffic police have also issued important guidelines to prevent cyber fraud:

- No APK file will be sent by the traffic police.

- Citizens must not share their OTP with anyone.

- Payments should be made only through the official methods mentioned in the notice.

- In case of suspicious links or calls, citizens should immediately contact the nearest police station.

Objective of the Drive

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the campaign aims to encourage compliance with traffic rules, ensure transparent recovery of pending fines, and strengthen traffic discipline in the city. “We appeal to citizens to cooperate with the initiative and clear their dues within the prescribed time limit," he added.