Pawana Dam Nears Full Capacity! Storage Rises To 92.27%, Bringing Big Relief To Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Photo (Pawana Dam)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fresh rainfall in the Pawana Dam catchment area has pushed the reservoir's live storage to 92.27%, bringing major relief to Pimpri-Chinchwad and easing concerns over water availability for the coming months.

Pawana Dam is the main source of water for Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the MIDC area, several municipal councils and villages in Maval tehsil. The dam had dropped to just 16% storage after a delayed monsoon in June, prompting the Water Resources Department to impose a 15% water cut from 19th June. Following the order, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reduced daily water supply by one to one-and-a-half hours, affecting several parts of the city.

Dam Storage Restores…

Rainfall resumed in the catchment area on Sunday after a brief dry spell. As a result, the water level has now reached 92.27%. The catchment has received 1,814 mm of rainfall since 1st June. On the same date last year, the dam's storage stood at 77.80%.

Despite the improvement, the 15% water cut will continue. Officials said the dam has not yet reached full capacity, and uncertainty over rainfall due to the El Niño effect has prompted the Water Resources Department to advise careful planning and water conservation. The Water Supply Department said the cut will be withdrawn only if the reservoir reaches 100% capacity by October. If it does not, the restrictions will remain in place.

Alternate Day Water Supply To Continue…

PCMC will also continue its alternate-day water supply system, which has been in effect since November 25, 2019. The civic body introduced the system to ensure equal distribution of water across the city. However, residents have continued to complain about irregular supply, low pressure and inadequate water. Officials said the arrangement will continue until water from the Bhama Askhed project becomes available.

The civic body is also planning the Pawana Direct Parallel Pipeline Project between Pawana Dam and the water treatment plant at Sector 23 in Nigdi. The project aims to transport water directly from the dam to the treatment plant in a safe and pollution-free manner.

Read Also PMC Rules Out Immediate Water Cuts As Pune Dam Storage Sees Sharp Rise

Water Equation…

Pimpri-Chinchwad's population is currently estimated at around 38 lakh, requiring nearly 650 million litres of water every day. The city receives about 520 MLD from the Pawana River, 100 MLD from the Indrayani River and 30 MLD through MIDC. The current daily demand is around 655 MLD against a sanctioned water reservation of 776 MLD, which officials estimate will be sufficient until 2029.

According to population projections, Pimpri-Chinchwad's population is expected to rise to 55 lakh by 2031, 95 lakh by 2041 and 1.35 crore by 2051. The city's daily water requirement is projected to increase to 949 MLD in 2031, 1,638 MLD in 2041 and 2,328 MLD in 2051.