Pawana Dam Is Full, So Why Is Pimpri-Chinchwad's 15% Water Cut Still On? BJP Leaders Spark Confusion | File Photo (Pawana Dam)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad residents are still uncertain about whether the 15% water cut imposed in the city will be withdrawn. The confusion has increased after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders gave conflicting statements on the issue.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Ravi Landge, BJP city president Shatrughan Kate and Leader of the House Prashant Shitole spoke about the water supply situation. While Kate claimed that the mayor had announced the cancellation of the water cut, Landge and Shitole clarified that they had only directed the administration to begin the process of getting it revoked.

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What’s The Issue?

The 15% water cut has been in force since June 19 following directions from the Water Resources Department due to delayed rainfall and low water levels. However, heavy rainfall in July has filled the Pawana Dam to 100% capacity, raising hopes that the restriction would be lifted.

During the general body meeting on Monday, several corporators demanded that the water cut be removed. Following the discussion, elected representatives met officials from the Water Supply Department on Tuesday.

What Did Maha Govt Say?

Officials said the Water Resources Department has informed the civic body that the water cut can be withdrawn only if Pavana Dam continues to remain at 100% storage until October. Since the department ordered the restriction, it also has the authority to revoke it. Civic officials have now been asked to immediately follow up with the department and seek approval to end the water cut.

Mayor Ravi Landge said the administration has been instructed to coordinate with the Water Resources Department to cancel the 15% cut. He also announced that municipal swimming pools will reopen from August 1.

Alternate Day Supply To Continue…

Chief Engineer of the Water Supply Department Pramod Ombhase said the Water Resources Department prepares the annual water allocation plan based on the dam's storage at the end of October. He said the civic administration is following up with the department to get the restriction removed.

Meanwhile, the city's alternate-day water supply will continue. The Municipal Corporation introduced the system on November 25, 2019, to ensure equal water distribution. Despite being in place for over six years, residents continue to complain about irregular supply, low pressure and inadequate water. The Water Supply Department said the alternate-day schedule will remain until water from the Bhama Askhed project becomes available.