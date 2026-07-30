End Of An Era? Pune's Iconic MH-12 Vehicle Registration Series Nears Exhaustion | Sourced

Pune: The iconic MH-12 vehicle registration series, long associated with Pune, is nearing its end as the available registration numbers are almost exhausted. With the current series expected to run out soon, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) is preparing to introduce a new registration format for newly registered vehicles.

At present, the Pune RTO is issuing the ZY series for two-wheelers and the ZW series for four-wheelers under the MH-12 registration code. As per RTO regulations, once the ZZ series is exhausted, the existing two-letter suffix system will end.

Officials said the registration series for two-wheelers is likely to be exhausted within the next few days, while the four-wheeler series is expected to last for another two months.

To address the shortage of registration numbers, the Pune RTO has proposed two alternatives.

The first option is a three-letter series, under which registration numbers would follow a format such as MH-12-AAA-1234. However, officials believe the longer combination of letters and numbers could create technical challenges for Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), including CCTV cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, which may struggle to accurately capture longer registration numbers. This could affect the enforcement of traffic violations.

The second proposal is an alphanumeric series that combines letters and numbers in a new sequence. The Pune RTO has already submitted this proposal to the state transport department for approval.

However, officials have pointed out that the mixed format may cause confusion, as a number attached to a letter could be mistaken for part of the main registration number. Implementing such a system would also require significant upgrades to the government's VAHAN database and the number plate generation software.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale said, "The transport department is currently evaluating both proposals, and a final decision on the new registration format is expected soon. The new registration series will be implemented accordingly."