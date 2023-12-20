 Pashan Records 10°C As Winter Takes Hold In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePashan Records 10°C As Winter Takes Hold In Pune

Pashan Records 10°C As Winter Takes Hold In Pune

The current temperature dip is attributed to cold winds from the north and northeast, along with partial cloud cover

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Pashan Records 10°C As Winter Takes Hold In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune experienced a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures on Wednesday morning, with Pashan and Shivajinagar recording 10 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. Talegaon reported 13.7 degrees Celsius, Magarpatta 17.9 degrees Celsius, and Koregaon Park 17.1 degrees Celsius.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, highlighted that Shivajinagar's Wednesday minimum temperature equalled the lowest of the season. 12 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 16 in Shivajinagar. Dr. Singh also forecasted that this temperature range would persist for the next 24 hours, followed by a slight rise.

Read Also
Pune: NCP's Saleem Sarang Pushes For 5% Muslim Reservation In Education
article-image

The current temperature dip is attributed to cold winds from the north and northeast, along with partial cloud cover.

Dr Singh further anticipated temperatures in the upcoming days: December 21-22 at 14-15°C, December 23 at 12-13°C, December 24-26 at 13-14°C, and December 27 at 12-13°C.

What's the upcoming minimum temperature forecast?

December 21-22 - 14-15°C

December 23 - 12-13°C

December 24-26 - 13-14°C

December 27 - 12-13°C

Read Also
PHOTOS: Pune Markets And Churches Gear Up For Christmas
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Cantonment Board Recommended For Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence In Hospital Improvement

Pune Cantonment Board Recommended For Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence In Hospital Improvement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Detained In Harsul Under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Detained In Harsul Under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC On High Alert Following Arrival Of Covid Strain JN.1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC On High Alert Following Arrival Of Covid Strain JN.1

Mission Lakshyavedh: Maharashtra Government Unveils Blueprint To Boost Athletes' Performance

Mission Lakshyavedh: Maharashtra Government Unveils Blueprint To Boost Athletes' Performance

Mahesh Manjrekar Inaugurates 'Yojangandha': Pune's Lotus Group Unveils Innovative Housing Project In...

Mahesh Manjrekar Inaugurates 'Yojangandha': Pune's Lotus Group Unveils Innovative Housing Project In...