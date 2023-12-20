Pashan Records 10°C As Winter Takes Hold In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune experienced a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures on Wednesday morning, with Pashan and Shivajinagar recording 10 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. Talegaon reported 13.7 degrees Celsius, Magarpatta 17.9 degrees Celsius, and Koregaon Park 17.1 degrees Celsius.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, highlighted that Shivajinagar's Wednesday minimum temperature equalled the lowest of the season. 12 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 16 in Shivajinagar. Dr. Singh also forecasted that this temperature range would persist for the next 24 hours, followed by a slight rise.

The current temperature dip is attributed to cold winds from the north and northeast, along with partial cloud cover.

Dr Singh further anticipated temperatures in the upcoming days: December 21-22 at 14-15°C, December 23 at 12-13°C, December 24-26 at 13-14°C, and December 27 at 12-13°C.

What's the upcoming minimum temperature forecast?

December 21-22 - 14-15°C

December 23 - 12-13°C

December 24-26 - 13-14°C

December 27 - 12-13°C