Parvati Assault Attempt Case: Pune Grandfather Remanded To Police Custody Until 8th May | Representative Image

Pune: Pune District Court has sent a 70-year-old man to police custody until 8th May following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his own granddaughter.

The incident, which occurred in the Parvati area on Tuesday night, has left the community in shock and led to calls for the death penalty from the girl’s own parents.

Girl’s Screams Alerted Neighbours…

The accused had recently moved into a rented room in the locality about a month and a half ago. On the night of the incident, he reportedly called his grandson and granddaughter to his home. He gave the young boy money to go buy snacks so he could be alone with the girl. Once the boy left, the grandfather locked the door and began his assault.

The young girl’s screams alerted a woman living nearby. The neighbour quickly informed other residents, who rushed to the room and caught the man red-handed. An angry crowd gathered in the Janta Vasahat and Swargate areas, attempting to attack the accused before police arrived to intervene and take him away.

Accused’s Daughter Demands Death Penalty…

The victim’s mother, who works in a local clothing shop, expressed deep shame and heartbreak over the event. She revealed that her daughter had complained about her grandfather’s behaviour once before.

The mother stated that she has now completely cut ties with her father and wants him to be hanged for his crimes. The girl’s father, an autorickshaw driver, echoed these demands and asked for the fastest possible justice.

Police Urge Calmness…

Pune Police Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma confirmed that the girl has been sent for a medical examination. He acknowledged the public’s anger but urged citizens to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. He assured the family that the police are gathering strong evidence to ensure the case is handled by a fast-track court.

Officers are now using the custody period to interrogate the accused and record official statements from the neighbours who rescued the girl. The police have promised a thorough investigation into the man’s past behaviour to ensure a strict and final sentence.