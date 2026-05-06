Parvati Assault Attempt Case: Minor Victim's Parents Seek Death Penalty For Accused Grandfather - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

A 70-year-old maternal grandfather was found indulging in an obscene act with his granddaughter at his residence in Pune's Parvati area at around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

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According to initial information, the accused had taken a room on rent in the locality and had been living there for the last one and a half months. The accused called his grandson and granddaughter to his residence. Later, he gave some money to the grandson to purchase something to eat.

After that, he closed the door and began removing the clothes of the granddaughter. The victim started screaming. Hearing her screams, a woman from the neighbourhood approached the place and informed others. The accused was caught red-handed and the matter came to light.

Following the incident, the public became aggressive and attempted to attack the accused. However, local police intervened and took the accused into custody. Local residents came out on the streets of Janta Vasahat, Parvati and Swargate areas demanding strong and swift action against the accused.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police, speaking on the incident, said, "The incident took place in the Vasti area of Parvati. The victim has been sent for medical examination, and the accused is in police custody. This is a very sensitive matter, and such incidents naturally lead to outrage among people. But we urge them not to violate law and order. Police will take strict action, and the matter will be tried in a fast-track court."

Meanwhile, the victim's parents, speaking to the media, demanded death penalty for the accused.

The victim's mother said, "I work in a clothes shop. After finishing duty at 9pm, I left for home. The accused was living in a nearby house on rent and the incident took place there. My daughter had also told us earlier that her maternal grandfather had done the same act before. It is shameful that this act was done by my own father. We demand that police take strict action and that he be hanged till death."

The victim's father, who is an autorickshaw driver, said, "Pune Police has assured us of strict action against the accused. We have no relation with the maternal grandfather. We only demand that he should be hanged till death."