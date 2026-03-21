Parth Pawar Shares Father Ajit Pawar's 'Official Photograph' For Party Workers To Display In Their Homes Or Offices | X/@parthajitpawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and shared his late father Ajit Pawar's "official photograph" for their party workers to display in their homes and offices as a tribute.

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Parth Pawar wrote, "Recently, we received numerous requests from many karyakartas and well-wishers asking for Dada’s photograph. Honouring those heartfelt sentiments, we have lovingly prepared and now present this official photograph. You may display it in your office or home as a lasting tribute and source of inspiration in memory of Dada."

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when a Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.

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Rohit Pawar seeks probe into alleged acts of black magic near Ajit Pawar's residences

NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar on Friday demanded a thorough probe into the incidents of black magic allegedly carried out near the residences of Ajit Pawar last year, and sought to identify the persons who commissioned these acts.

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Citing statements made by NCP MLC Amol Mitkari on X, Pawar said reports of alleged practices outside Ajit Pawar's residence in Sahyog Society on Bhigwan Road in Pune district and near the Devgiri bungalow in Mumbai, allegedly involving an astrologer from Nashik were "deeply disturbing".

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"In a progressive state like Maharashtra, there is no place for superstition or such fraudulent practices. Yet, the information coming to light makes the matter appear extremely serious," he said.