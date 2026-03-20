LPG Crisis In Pune Forces Students To Survive On One Meal A Day | Anand Chaini

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Pune has begun to severely impact students staying in paying guest (PG) and hostel accommodations, with many messes and small eateries shutting down and food prices rising sharply. The situation has left thousands of students struggling to access affordable and nutritious meals. The situation has affected students’ routines and forced them to survive on one-time meals.

Mahesh Shete, a nursing student, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "I have been residing in Pune for the last four years and staying in a PG. We are totally dependent on messes and canteens. Earlier, the price of a full rice plate was between Rs 60-70; now it has risen to Rs 100. After the shortage of LPG commercial cylinders, we are getting three chapatis and a vegetable for Rs 60-70 and are suffering from poor quality food. Students like us who are staying in PGs are suffering due to the shutdown of messes and the hike in food prices."

Akash Mahaskar, who stays in Kothrud, highlighted, "In Dahanukar Colony, two shops have been forced to shut down due to the shortage of gas. Thousands of students were dependent on eateries like Swad and Chatar Chaska. We are forced to go to costly restaurants for food. We are here to study and are not financially strong. The situation has put more burden on our parents' pockets."

Ganesh Bahir, a student residing in the Parvati area, added, "We cannot afford the high cost of food both times. I have been surviving on one meal a day for the last five days. We request educational organisations to arrange a proper meal at least once for their students till the situation comes under control. It will not only help students but also reduce their stress so they can focus on studying."

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Rajesh Thakur, a medical student who stays in Gokhale Nagar, highlighted, "Many messes in the area have been shut down. Also, the quantity of food has been reduced by many mess operators. Earlier, we used to get two vegetables in meals, but now, due to the gas shortage, mess operators are providing only one vegetable. Compromise in food quality and quantity is affecting students' health."