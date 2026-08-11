Parbhani: PMC Employees Protest Over GST Grants, Salary Arrears | Sourced

Parbhani: The Parbhani Municipal Corporation (PMC) Officers and Employees Association staged a protest in front of the municipal office on Monday, demanding the immediate release of increased GST grants intended for employee salaries and the prompt disbursement of outstanding arrears. Employees and officers also observed a one-day hunger strike to protest against the administration's policies. Mayor Syed Iqbal held discussions with the protesting staff but failed to resolve their grievances.

The salaries and pensions of Municipal Corporation officials and employees have been pending for four to five months. Difficulties in making these payments have arisen due to reduced salary subsidies. A proposal seeking approval for additional funds was submitted to the government, and approval is currently awaited. However, the government has not yet released the GST compensation amount.

This has led to disruptions in the regular payment of salaries. In view of the interruptions affecting salaries and pensions, employees demanded that the government provide GST grants and additional funding to the Municipal Corporation. A proposal to this effect was submitted to the government. A committee constituted to address the issue subsequently submitted a report on November 4, 2025, recommending the provision of additional grants to the Municipal Corporation.

Despite this, the government did not provide additional grants to the Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, while the GST grant was sanctioned, the outstanding balance representing the shortfall was not paid. Consequently, employees and officials were forced to work without receiving their salaries. All employees and officials staged a work-stoppage protest, followed by a demonstration outside the office to express their grievances. The employees remained on a hunger strike throughout the day. Meanwhile, some office-bearers of the organisation also observed a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to press for the same demands.

The organisation submitted its demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through a memorandum handed over to Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar. The memorandum bears the signatures of organisation president Naser Khan Wahid Khan, Sanitation Workers' Union president Anusayabai Jogdand, secretary KK Bharsakhale, VS Uphade, Vinay Thakur, Khaja Moin Khan, Vishwanath Gobade, Abhijit Kulkarni, Sitabai Tambe, Shobhabai Salgude, Nandabai Sonawane, Gulabbhai Madewad and others.