Parbhani Farmers Hit Hard As Diesel Crisis Worsens; Clashes Erupt At Pumps - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Parbhani: The diesel supply crisis in Parbhani district is becoming increasingly severe. With Kharif farming activities currently at their peak, farmers require diesel for agricultural operations. However, many are reportedly unable to get diesel despite standing in queues with cans at petrol pumps for several hours. Incidents of clashes among residents over diesel availability have also been reported.

A scuffle reportedly broke out at a petrol pump in Manwath in #Maharashtra’s #Parbhani district amid long queues for diesel. According to reports, an argument started after people waiting in line allegedly pushed each other while trying to refuel, and the situation escalated into… pic.twitter.com/R0NA1Q9GFt — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the administration appears to have failed to maintain effective control over diesel distribution. There are 110 petrol pumps in the district, and around 8.12 lakh litres of diesel are usually available daily. However, only 2.5 lakh litres of diesel were reportedly supplied on Sunday, while the administration has no clear information regarding the remaining 5.62 lakh litres.

Authorities continue to assure citizens that adequate diesel stock is available and urge people not to believe rumours. However, the ground situation appears different, with people demanding concrete measures from the administration.

According to the Civil Supplies Department, discrepancies have emerged between actual fuel availability and official stock records. Officials reportedly only possess information provided by petroleum companies and do not have detailed data regarding stock levels at individual petrol pumps.

Residents, particularly farmers in rural areas, continue to face difficulties due to the shortage. People have reportedly been standing in queues for several hours, while some claimed they waited more than seven hours for fuel.

District officials said fuel supply delays occurred due to transportation and commercial reasons and appealed to citizens not to panic or purchase fuel beyond their immediate needs.

Meanwhile, two groups of farmers waiting in line at a petrol pump in Manwat reportedly clashed. Police intervened and brought the situation under control. No complaint had been filed at the time of reporting.