Parbhani Farmers Burn Government Notification In Protest Against Shaktipeeth Expressway | Sourced

Parbhani: Farmers in Parbhani staged a protest on Monday against the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway by burning copies of the government notification announcing the project. The agitation was organised under the leadership of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the city.

During the protest, farmers raised slogans against the Maharashtra government and expressed strong opposition to the expressway project. Protesters claimed the project would lead to large-scale acquisition of fertile agricultural land and put thousands of farmers at risk.

The state government recently issued a notification regarding the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway. However, farmers said they do not support the project and accused the government of ignoring their concerns.

A memorandum was later submitted to District Collector Sanjay Singh Chavan. In the memorandum, the farmers questioned the need for a new expressway when the Nagpur–Ratnagiri–Goa Expressway already exists. They alleged that the government has failed to clearly explain the purpose and necessity of the new project.

The protesters also claimed that the state is already facing financial difficulties and alleged that the proposed expressway would place an additional burden of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore on the state treasury.

‘Former CM Had Promised Protection’

Farmers further alleged that they had earlier been assured that their land would not be acquired for the project. According to the memorandum, former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had reportedly promised during the Assembly elections that farmers’ land would be protected. Protesters claimed that the government has now gone back on that assurance after the project was revived.

Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana also alleged corruption of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in the expressway project. They claimed that around 1,000 acres of fertile land could be acquired, affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers.

‘We Won’t Give Our Land’

The protesters declared that they would not give their land for the project under any circumstances. They warned that the agitation would continue if the government moves ahead with land acquisition.

Farmers also claimed that after opposition from several districts, the government altered parts of the proposed route and shifted sections of the expressway towards the Hingoli district. However, they said some parts of the project still pass through Parbhani and would continue to face resistance.

Several farmers and activists participated in the protest, including Kishor Dhage, Kalim Kokkar, Ramprasad Game, Munjabhau Lode, Adinath Lawande, Hanuman Amle, Kishan Shinde, Vitthal Chokhat, Prasad Garud, Satish Garud and Kailash Changbhale.