Nashik: Ring Road Row Escalates, Farmers To Protest At Collector’s Office Amid Land Survey Clash | Sourced

Nashik: The proposed Outer Ring Road project has triggered fresh tensions in Nashik, with farmers announcing a sit-in protest outside the District Collector’s office on Monday. The agitation comes after allegations that officials and police personnel assaulted farmers during land measurement surveys in Matori and Mungsara villages.

The dispute has intensified ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, placing the administration under increasing pressure to complete infrastructure work on time while addressing public anger.

Administration Faces Triple Challenge

The administration is currently dealing with three major hurdles. First, there is strong opposition from farmers, who have expressed anger over alleged forceful land acquisition and assault during surveys. Second, environmental restrictions have come into play, as the National Green Tribunal has imposed a ban on tree felling. Third, the approaching monsoon season has raised concerns about meeting construction deadlines.

The 66.15-kilometre-long Outer Ring Road project is planned across 366 hectares of land. It aims to divert heavy traffic and reduce congestion within the city. The administration intends to complete key works, including roads, bridges and ghats, before the Kumbh Mela begins on October 31, 2026. However, land surveys are still pending in 19 out of the 25 villages involved in the project.

Adding to the challenge, farmers from four villages have approached the Bombay High Court, opposing the current alignment of the road. They have argued that the proposed route cuts through residential homes and agricultural land.

In protest against the alleged incidents in Matori and Mungsara, farmers will stage a demonstration at the Collector’s office. Their key demands include the suspension of Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Datta and an immediate halt to the ongoing compulsory land measurement process.

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Farmers Demand Dialogue

Farmers have made it clear that they are not against development but are opposing the manner in which it is being carried out.

“We are not opposed to development; however, we cannot accept a form of development that destroys our lands and homes. The administration must stop using force and instead hold proper discussions with us,” a protesting farmer said.

With tensions rising and protests expected to intensify, it remains to be seen whether the administration will pause the process and initiate dialogue or continue with the current approach.