Nashik: Government Committed To Better Facilities For Devotees At Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Kumbh Mela, Says Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: Water Resources and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan said that the government is committed to providing maximum facilities to devotees by developing various infrastructure projects at Trimbakeshwar in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.



The foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed flag mast at Trimbakeshwar was held in a devotional atmosphere on Monday. The ceremony took place at Kushavarta Tirth in the presence of Minister Mahajan. The foundation stone was laid by Govind Devgiri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.



Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan emphasised that extensive efforts are underway to strengthen infrastructure and ensure better amenities for lakhs of pilgrims expected during the Kumbh Mela.

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Among those present were MP Rajabhau Waje, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Akhada Parishad President Ravindrapuriji Maharaj, General Secretary Harigiriji Maharaj, Anand Akhada chief Shankaranand Saraswati, Municipal President Triveni Tungar, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Kumbh Mela Development Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad and several other officials and dignitaries.



The ceremony was conducted with Vedic chants and devotional fervour. It was organised jointly by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad and the Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh. Representatives from various akhadas, including Juna Akhada, Niranjani Akhada, Mahanirvani Akhada, Anand Akhada, Avahan Akhada, Atal Akhada, Bada Udasin Akhada, Naya Udasin Akhada and Nirmal Akhada, participated in the event.



Minister Mahajan also reviewed the progress of several key infrastructure projects related to the Kumbh Mela preparations. These included construction work at the Godavari ghats and DP roads, the Trimbakeshwar-Godavari link scheme, Bilva Tirth development, decentralised water systems in the Trimbakeshwar region, and the Godavari lift water system project aimed at ensuring a continuous flow of the Godavari river in the area.



He directed officials to complete all projects within the stipulated time while maintaining high-quality standards.