Nashik: Dr Devika Patil Becomes First Indian Woman To Complete Extreme Himalayan Triathlon | Sourced

Nashik: Battling freezing Himalayan waters, cycling through cloud-touching mountain roads, and completing a gruelling trail run, Nashik’s Dr Devika Patil has scripted history. She has become the first Indian woman and only the second Indian overall to complete the Himalayan Xtri Solo Point Five, considered one of the toughest extreme triathlon events in the world. The competition was organised near the Annapurna mountain range in Nepal.



What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that Dr Devika Patil is not a professional athlete. She works as a psychiatrist at Swasthya Mental Health Clinic in Nashik. Balancing patient care, clinical responsibilities, and a demanding daily routine, she prepared for this world-class endurance challenge. Her success has now become a symbol of determination, disciplined time management, and mental resilience beyond the sporting arena.



What is the Himalayan Xtri Solo Point Five?

The race consists of three continuous stages: 1.9 km open-water swimming, followed by 90 km cycling, and finally a 21 km trail run. During the cycling stage, participants climb nearly 2,400 metres in elevation, while the run includes another 1,740 metres of ascent. The total elevation gain of 4,140 metres makes the race extremely demanding.



Why is it called “Extreme”?

Unlike conventional triathlons conducted on flat roads and in controlled conditions, this event takes athletes through the rugged and mountainous terrain of Nepal. Thin air, relentless climbs and descents, and unpredictable weather conditions make the race exceptionally challenging. Participants are not allowed any external assistance and must complete the entire course relying solely on their own endurance and capability.

The race is part of the globally renowned Xtri World Tour, which hosts extreme triathlon events in countries such as Norway and Scotland. The Nepal event was organised around the Phewa Lake region in Pokhara. Athletes who complete the race earn “X-Points,” which help them qualify for prestigious international events such as Norseman and Celtman.



Four Months of Rigorous Preparation

Dr Patil underwent four months of intense preparation for the competition. Her routine included early morning training sessions before clinic hours, cycling on ghat roads during holidays, and swimming practice late at night.



To prepare for the steep Himalayan climbs, she regularly trained on Maharashtra’s Amboli Ghat and Kasara Ghat routes. Along with cycling, she also focused extensively on swimming and trail running practice.



“Every climb on the ghats was an investment towards the race. The preparation strengthened me both mentally and physically,” said Dr Devika Patil.



Next Target: Full-Distance Extreme Triathlon

The Himalayan Xtri Solo Point Five is considered the half-distance version of the main Himalayan Extreme Triathlon. The full-distance event includes night swimming, over 5,300 metres of elevation gain during cycling, and a far more demanding trail run in the Annapurna region.



“Completing the Solo Point Five has given me confidence. My next goal is to complete the full-distance event next year,” Dr Patil added.