Nashik: NMC Teacher Launches ‘Mission Mobile-Free’, Transforms Students' Walls Into Colourful Knowledge Hubs | Sourced

Nashik: Kunda Bachhav, an innovative teacher from Nashik Municipal Corporation School No. 18 in Anandvalli, has launched a unique and praiseworthy initiative called “Mission Mobile-Free” to promote the overall development of students. Known for her creative teaching methods, Bachhav consistently encourages students to learn beyond traditional classroom boundaries. Owing to her efforts, students from the school have achieved remarkable success at both state and national levels.



Concerned about the increasing mobile phone usage and screen time among children during the summer vacation, she came up with an innovative solution, transforming the walls of students’ homes into colourful “knowledge walls.”



In Anandvalli village and the Sant Kabir Nagar area, educational content such as puzzles, mathematical concepts, English vocabulary, illustrations, and interactive learning activities has been beautifully painted on the walls of students’ homes. Art teacher Sonali Gangurde played a significant role in supporting the initiative.



These “knowledge walls” are now encouraging children to step outdoors, stay away from mobile phones, solve puzzles, learn new words, and study while playing. The initiative includes information on Indian states, districts of Maharashtra, names of seasons, simple mathematics tricks, easy methods for learning multiplication tables, and sentence-based riddles.



Interestingly, not only students but also parents and passersby stop to read and engage with the educational content on the walls. The joyful and inclusive learning experience has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. Parents have welcomed the initiative wholeheartedly, expressing satisfaction that it is helping reduce children’s screen time while enhancing their knowledge.



School Headmistress Anita Jadhav and Municipal Administrative Officer Dr Meeta Chaudhary have appreciated the innovative initiative and congratulated teacher Kunda Bachhav for her efforts. These colourful walls of knowledge are not merely painted structures, but inspiring beacons guiding children toward a brighter future.