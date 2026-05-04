Nashik: Student Abused Over Months At Private Coaching Class; Teacher Helped Nephew Target Minor, Booked Under POCSO | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light involving the repeated abuse of a minor 10th-grade student at a private coaching class located in Gulshan Colony on Pathardi Road. A wave of outrage has swept through the city after it was revealed that the very teacher whom the parents trusted enough to entrust with their daughter's education actually aided her vile nephew in committing this heinous act. The Mumbai Naka Police have registered a case against the teacher, her aunt, and her nephew in connection with this matter.

According to police information, the suspect, Rasheda Rashid Shaikh, runs a private coaching class for 10th and 12th-grade students at Kasab Park on Pakhal Road. The victimised student was a regular attendee of this class. This pattern of abuse continued over a prolonged period, spanning from July 2024 to November 2025.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the teacher, Rasheda, would constantly keep a watchful eye on the girl. Under various pretexts, she would send the girl into the bedroom of the house. Once inside, Rasheda's nephew, the suspect Sibten Raza Shaikh (aged 20, resident of Mehboob Nagar, Wadala Gaon), would forcibly abuse the girl.

Both suspects exerted immense pressure on the victimised girl to ensure she did not reveal this act to anyone. She was subjected to repeated threats, and at times, attempts were made to silence her by offering inducements. However, fed up with this harassment, the victim finally mustered the courage to reach the Mumbai Naka Police Station and recount her ordeal.

This incident, which has brought disgrace upon the education sector, has created an atmosphere of fear among parents. "If girls are not safe even in coaching classes located close to home or those that merely appear reputable then where are we supposed to send them?" citizens are asking in outrage. There are growing demands for strict action against such individuals whose actions shatter the bonds of trust.

Recognising the gravity of the incident, the police have immediately registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police Sub-Inspector Mustafa Shaikh is currently investigating the matter. Both suspects are currently absconding, and police teams have been dispatched to search for them.