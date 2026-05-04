Nashik: “Will You Conduct Kumbh Mela By Beating Farmers?” MLA Hiraman Khoskar Slams Govt Over Assaults During Ring Road Survey | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela (2026-27), the ongoing land acquisition process for the proposed Nashik 'Ring Road' project has now escalated into a direct political confrontation. Following alleged assaults on farming families during land measurement surveys in Matori and Mungsara, MLA Hiraman Khoskar a member of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction) has severely criticised both the government and the administration in the harshest of terms.

On Sunday, Khoskar condemned the atrocities committed against farmers during the land measurement survey, which was being conducted under heavy police protection. "Just because we have come to power, does that mean we should beat farmers to death?" he asked in a furious tone. Citing an incident involving the assault of an elderly woman, he raised serious questions regarding the administration's conduct and operational methods.

Despite being an MLA from the ruling party, Khoskar has openly taken a stand in support of the farmers, causing a stir within administrative circles. His direct question, "Kumbh Melas have been held in the past as well; why, then, is such oppression being inflicted upon farmers now?" is likely to put the government in a difficult position.

Key Points Raised by MLA Khoskar:

Lack of Trust: The government should have engaged in dialogue with the farmers five years ago to prepare them mentally for the Ring Road project. Resorting to the sudden use of police force now is unjustifiable.

Bypassing Elected Representatives: He alleged that not only were the farmers being sidelined, but even local elected representatives were not being taken into confidence regarding this entire process. Trimbakeshwar Road Widening: He also drew attention to the fact that, during the earlier widening of the Trimbakeshwar road, small-scale vendors and farmers were evicted without being taken into confidence.

Demand for Fair Compensation: It is unjust to carry out Kumbh Mela-related development works, leaving farmers destitute on the streets without providing them with a fair price for their land.

Request Made to the CM

MLA Khoskar clarified that he had, in fact, requested both the Chief Minister and the Apex Committee during their meetings to take the farmers into confidence. However, he expressed deep displeasure over the administration's use of lathi-charges (baton-charging) and intimidation tactics. In this regard, he is scheduled to hold discussions with the Superintendent of Police.

Social Repercussions

Although the administration has claimed that the land survey was successfully completed, the MLA's stance has significantly bolstered the farmers' agitation. There are indications that this issue will manifest in strong protests during the sit-in demonstration scheduled to take place today at the District Collector's office. Given that the opposition has come from a ruling-party MLA himself, will the administration now halt the counting process and opt for dialogue, or will the use of police force continue?