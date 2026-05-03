Nashik MHADA Land Scam: Deputy Tehsildar Nitin Patil Arrested In 31 Cases, Sent To Police Custody | Sourced

Nashik: Police have taken major action in the much-discussed MHADA land scam case in the city. In connection with 31 out of the 49 cases linked to the scam, Deputy Tehsildar Nitin Patil has been arrested on charges of manipulating forged documents and making fraudulent record alterations. A Crime Branch team arrested Patil from his residence.

Patil is currently serving as Nayab Tehsildar (Administration) at the Nashik Collector’s Office. Discussions about his alleged involvement in the MHADA land scam had been circulating quietly for some time, and action was finally taken against him today. Meanwhile, when Patil was produced before the court, he was remanded to three days of police custody.

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The action against Patil has created concern within the Revenue Department as well as among the builders’ lobby. There is also speculation that more revelations may emerge in the case.