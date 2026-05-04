Nashik: Forest Department Gets 9 New Vehicles, Thermal Drones For Leopard Management | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the escalating conflict between leopards and humans in Nashik district, the District Planning Committee has provided 9 new rescue vehicles and cutting-edge rescue equipment to enhance the operational capabilities of the Forest Department. These vehicles were formally dedicated to public service on the auspicious occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Girish Mahajan, the Minister for Water Resources, formally inducted them into the Forest Department's service. District Collector Ayush Prasad, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, and the Deputy Conservators of Forests from both the East and West Forest Divisions were present on this occasion.

Beyond just the vehicles, the Forest Department has also been equipped with the following tools to aid in the tracking and capture of leopards:

Thermal Drones: Useful for locating leopards in the darkness of night or within dense vegetation.

Tranquilliser Guns: New-generation guns designed to safely immobilise leopards.

Trap Cameras: To monitor and track the movements of leopards.

Cages and Rescue Kits: For the safe transportation of captured leopards.

Strengthening the East and West Forest Divisions- Leopard activity is particularly prevalent across the talukas of Dindori, Yeola, Nashik, and Sinnar within Nashik district. Just last week, the death of a young girl in Dindori following a leopard attack brought the issue of the Forest Department's inadequate resources to the forefront.

To resolve the obstacles faced in rescue operations due to a shortage of vehicles, the Deputy Conservators of Forests for both divisions had submitted a proposal to the District Collector. The District Planning Committee (DPC) promptly approved this proposal and made the necessary funds available. Consequently, in the event of a leopard attack or if a leopard strays into human settlements, the Forest Department team will now be able to reach the scene of the incident much faster.