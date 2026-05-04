Nashik: Girish Mahajan Meets Farmers Over Parikrama Marg Project, Assures Compensation | Sourced

Nashik: Farmers from Dari, Matori, Mungsare and Govardhan areas, who are likely to be impacted by the Parikrama Marg project, met Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan at the central hall of the Collector’s Office on Monday afternoon. During the meeting, Mahajan listened to the concerns and grievances raised by the farmers.



Among those present were MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Mayor Himgauri Aadke-Aher, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Sawardekar, Rakesh Septa and Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil.





Mahajan assured the farmers that compensation would be provided in accordance with government resolutions for landowners affected by the Parikrama Marg project. He stated that both the state government and district administration are sensitive to the concerns of the farmers. He also informed that District Collector Ayush Prasad would soon visit the affected villages along with officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to interact with villagers and work towards resolving their issues.



The minister further said that if any irregularities had occurred during the land measurement process in these villages, an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action taken. Collector Prasad appealed to women farmers to register their complaints with Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil. MLA Hiraman Khoskar also made several suggestions during the interaction, while farmers presented their concerns before the officials.