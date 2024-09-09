Paralympics 2024: 'Let's Commit To Building More Inclusive & Accessible Society For Everyone,' Writes Pune Professor

Avani Lekhara | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Paris 2024 Paralympics have been a historic event for Indian sports, with our differently-abled athletes winning 7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze medals, making a total of 29—a truly remarkable achievement. As we celebrate these successes, it's important to recognise the challenges these athletes have faced and the need to create a more inclusive environment that supports people with different needs.

India’s athletes have excelled at the Paris Paralympics, each with their own inspiring stories of victory. One of the highlights was Deepthi Jeevanji, who won a gold medal for India. Despite being mocked and called names like "monkey" and "mental" by her own villagers, Deepthi showed incredible determination and strength. Her gold medal is not just a personal win but also a powerful message to those who doubted her. From being ridiculed in her village to becoming a global star, Deepthi’s journey reflects the struggles many differently-abled individuals face in India, where lack of understanding and stigma often hold them back. Her success also highlights the urgent need to create a more supportive and inclusive environment for people with different needs.

Other Indian athletes have also made the nation proud. Avani Lekhara, a world champion in para-shooting, continues to shine with her accuracy and skill. Sumit Antil, who dominated in the javelin throw, added another gold to his collection of achievements. Pramod Bhagat, a para-badminton champion, brought home medals, showing his unstoppable spirit.

These athletes are not just winning medals; they are changing how society views what differently-abled people can achieve. Their success is a testament to their hard work and the growing support for para-sports in India. But while we celebrate our Paralympians, we must also address the broader challenges faced by people with disabilities in India. Creating an accessible environment is key to helping them succeed not just in sports, but in all areas of life.

Accessibility means more than just building ramps or providing wheelchairs; it’s about creating a society where people with disabilities have equal access to education, healthcare, jobs, and public spaces. For example, many differently-abled individuals in India struggle to get a good education because of physical barriers and a lack of special resources. This limits their opportunities to fully participate in society and reach their full potential.

Education is crucial in raising awareness and changing attitudes. By teaching children from a young age about inclusivity, empathy, and understanding, we can help reduce the stigma that often surrounds people with disabilities. Schools, colleges, communities, and the media play an important role in promoting a culture of acceptance and support.

India’s success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics is not just about celebrating our athletes' achievements; it’s also a call to action for the entire country. We need to invest in creating an accessible environment and raising awareness through education so that people with different needs can live with dignity and independence. The stories of athletes like Deepthi Jeevanji remind us of the power of resilience and the importance of giving everyone equal opportunities. These Paralympic heroes are not only winning medals but also changing how society thinks and inspiring a new generation of differently-abled individuals to dream big.

As we cheer for our athletes and take pride in their achievements, let’s also commit to building a more inclusive and accessible society for everyone. By doing so, we can ensure that every person, no matter their abilities, has the chance to succeed and contribute to the progress of our nation.

(The author is the Assistant Professor of Sociology and Chairperson of the Equal Opportunity Cell at Shankarrao Chavan Law College in Pune)