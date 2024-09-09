 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Drunk Man Calls Police Claiming He Has Received 'Supari' To Kill Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge; Arrested
The man, identified as Uday Kumar Rai (25), is a native of Chhattisgarh and has been residing in Bhosari for the past five years

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
| File Image

A man under the influence of alcohol made multiple calls to the police control room on Saturday, claiming he had received supari (blood money) to kill Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge. The man, identified as Uday Kumar Rai (25), is a native of Chhattisgarh and has been residing in Bhosari for the past five years.

According to the information received, the incident occurred on Saturday at around 11:30am. Considering the gravity of the situation, the police quickly traced Rai, who works as a machine operator in a private engineering firm, and arrested him. A non-cognisable (NC) offence was registered against him at Bhosari MIDC Police Station.

Police suspect that Rai may have made the call under the influence of alcohol, but a probe is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the threat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

