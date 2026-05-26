Panchgani Becomes First Tourist Spot In Maharashtra To Enforce Dress Code For Horse Operators And Vendors | Sourced

Karad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative at a tourist destination in Maharashtra, the Panchgani Municipal Council and police administration have made a dress code compulsory for horse operators, photographers, handcart operators and other vendors working at tourist spots in Panchgani. The decision has now come into effect, and authorities have warned of action against those violating the rules.

Panchgani has become the first tourist destination in the state to enforce a mandatory dress code for horse operators and vendors working at tourist locations.

Thousands of tourists visit popular tourist points in Panchgani, such as Table Land, Sydney Point and Parsi Point, every day. During the tourism season, the number of unauthorised vendors increases significantly. The administration had been receiving repeated complaints about tourists being cheated, charged more than the fixed rates and, in some cases, misbehaviour by intoxicated individuals at tourist spots.

In view of these complaints, the municipal council and police administration jointly decided to implement the dress code system. The municipal council has provided authorised business operators with identity cards and fixed uniforms. Horse operators, vendors and other service providers at tourist spots have now been instructed to wear the prescribed dress compulsorily.

Officials said the dress code will help tourists easily identify authorised service providers and distinguish them from unauthorised operators.

The municipal council has clarified that no person will be allowed to conduct business at tourist spots without the dress code. Strict action will be taken against unauthorised operators, those charging excess money from tourists, and individuals found consuming alcohol while working at tourist locations. Special squads have been formed for this purpose, and regular inspection drives will be conducted at tourist spots.

The administration has also fixed rates for services provided to tourists. Information regarding the approved rates will be displayed through signboards at various locations. Authorities said strict penal action will be taken against any licensed operator found charging more than the prescribed rates for horse riding, photography or other services.

The decision has received support from local residents and many business operators. Locals said that the image of Panchgani was being affected because of a few unauthorised operators at tourist spots. They expressed confidence that the dress code would bring more transparency to tourism-related businesses and improve tourists’ trust.

Horse operators have also reacted positively to the move. Many said that official identification would help increase tourists’ confidence and curb unauthorised business activities. Although some operators initially expressed dissatisfaction over the dress code, many later agreed that the decision was necessary for better tourism management.

Meanwhile, the administration said the initiative is an important step towards bringing discipline and transparency to tourism management, and similar rules may also be introduced at other tourist destinations in the future.

Panchgani Municipal Council President Dilip Bagade said the decision was taken to preserve Panchgani’s tourism culture, clean image and tourists’ trust. He stated that the dress code has been made compulsory for authorised horse operators, vendors and others connected with tourism activities. He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone charging tourists more than the approved rates or engaging in malpractice.

Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar said Panchgani is an internationally recognised tourist destination and tourists should receive a safe and disciplined environment. He said the dress code would help tourists easily identify authorised operators and prevent cheating. He added that strict action would be taken against anyone creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol, charging excess money or carrying out unauthorised business activities at tourist spots.