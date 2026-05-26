Pune: Drunk Student Injured After Car Crashes Through Garware Bridge Railing |VIDEO

Pune: Drunk Student Injured After Car Crashes Through Garware Bridge Railing | Sourced

Pune: A 19-year-old BBA student from Kiwale escaped with minor injuries after his car crashed into the railing of Garware Bridge on JM Road and plunged onto the plants and mud near the subway below in the early hours of Monday.

The accident took place around 1.30 am. According to the police, the student was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. A medical examination later confirmed that he was intoxicated.

Officials from the Deccan Gymkhana police station said the student, originally from Jaipur in Rajasthan, is studying at a well-known college in Pune and lives in a rented flat in Kiwale. Police have registered a case against him for rash and negligent driving and for damaging public property.

Investigators said the student had attended a party at a restaurant in Koregaon Park before heading back towards Kiwale in his car. While making a right turn on the Garware Bridge towards Good Luck Chowk, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bridge railing. The car then fell onto the muddy area and plants below, which reduced the impact and helped save his life.

Police said the student suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

The accident has once again raised concerns over the increasing number of drink-driving cases in Pune. Such incidents are being reported very frequently in the city, especially during late-night hours. Residents and police officials have repeatedly warned about the dangers of drunken driving and reckless speeding.

According to police records, six accidents have occurred on the Garware Bridge in the last two years. Two people riding two-wheelers lost their lives in separate crashes. Most accidents have occurred while vehicles were taking the sharp right turn towards Good Luck Chowk from JM Road.

People also suggested that increasing the height of the bridge railings could help prevent serious accidents and save lives in the future.