‘Only ₹200 Petrol For Two-Wheelers?’ Viral Board Sparks Fuel Shortage Fears In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A petrol pump in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad allegedly displayed a board stating that fuel sales were restricted under government orders, triggering confusion and panic among citizens. The board quickly went viral on social media, leading to rumours of a fuel shortage in the city and fears of panic buying at several petrol pumps.

However, the Petrol Dealers Association and local authorities have clarified that no such order has been issued by the government and that fuel supply across the city remains normal.

Sellers Put A Cap On Fuels…

The board displayed at the petrol pump stated strict limits on fuel purchases for different vehicle categories. It stated that two-wheelers would get petrol worth only Rs 200, four-wheelers would be allowed petrol worth up to Rs 1,000, private diesel vehicles would receive diesel worth Rs 1,000, and commercial vehicles would get diesel worth up to Rs 2,000.

As news of the board spread, many vehicle owners rushed to nearby petrol pumps, fearing a possible shortage of petrol and diesel. The situation created anxiety among citizens and raised concerns about unnecessary crowding and possible black market fuel.

Read Also Fuel Shortage Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Several Petrol Pumps Run Dry Across District

‘Orders Not By Government’

Taking serious note of the matter, Dhruv Ruparel, president of the Petrol Diesel Association, clarified that neither the government nor the local administration had issued any instructions regarding fuel rationing.

Ruparel said the association had investigated the petrol pump whose photograph had gone viral on social media. He stated that the petrol pump operator was not a member of their organisation and that the association had no connection with the decision to display such a board.

“No such decision has been taken on behalf of our association. Neither the government nor the local administration has issued any notice or order regarding limiting fuel sales. We have thoroughly investigated the petrol pump in Pimpri-Chinchwad whose photo went viral on social media. That petrol dealer is not a part of our association. If a petrol pump operator has put up such a board or taken such a decision, it is entirely their personal decision. The Petrol Dealers Association has nothing to do with it. There is no shortage of fuel in the city,” Ruparel said.

Why Was The Board Put Up?

According to the association, the board may have been put up due to local stock management or some private operational reason, but presenting it as a government directive was misleading and improper.

The association has appealed to citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to avoid panic buying. Officials said petrol and diesel supplies in Pimpri-Chinchwad are functioning smoothly and there is no reason for concern.