FPJ Fact Check: Are 80% Petrol Pumps Closed In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Due To Fuel Shortage? |

Pune: A mass hysteria among residents is seen from time to time in the Pune district these days about the shortage of vehicle fuels in petrol pumps ever since the tensions escalated in West Asia.

Amidst this recurring cycle of panic buying, several reports surfaced in the media where it was claimed that 80-90% of petrol pumps in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city were closed on Monday due to a shortage of fuel.

What People Witnessed?

Pimpri-Chinchwad is an industrial hub of the Pune district where thousands of commuters travel daily for jobs and education. People panicked on Monday while going to work when they found out that the majority of the petrol pumps in the city were closed with “shortage of fuel” boards. Along with Pimpri-Chinchwad, commuters reported a similar situation in the other parts of the district.

However, when The Free Press Journal fact-checked these claims, it was found that the situation is not this difficult. Although there is some shortage being experienced due to the demand-supply contrast.

80% Petrol Pumps Closed?

After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation, people went into a panic-buying mode and started filling their tanks to full capacity. This continued for the whole of last week and into this week too.

A recurring cycle of panic buying has been ongoing since February, ever since tensions escalated in the West Asia region. Posts are going viral on social media where people are lured to buy petrol and other fuels in huge quantities to be “ahead of everyone”. However, administration and petrol dealers’ associations have continuously reiterated not to panic buy, as there is no shortage of fuel.

Since Monday morning, several reports have surfaced online claiming that 80% petrol pumps are closed in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. This has triggered the panic. If these reports are to be believed, it can be said that out of approximately 250 pumps in the city, over 200 pumps are not operating. The reports have currently triggered intense debates and discussions on social media.

What Did Residents Say?

Siddharth Bhosale, a resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran, said, “I fill up petrol from the same pump near my house every day. I filled up with petrol this afternoon, and I didn't see the problem on my regular pump. But I went to fill the petrol only because I saw reports of 80% petrol pumps being closed in Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

Shivani Shete of Wakad said, “I go to Hinjawadi daily for office. While going to the office, most times I fill up with petrol on the way. There are three petrol pumps on my route to Hinjawadi. Two of them had a shortage and were close, but I found petrol in the third one. But there were too many people, and the employees at the pump were complaining that their stock might end soon, too.”

Read Also Fuel Shortage Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Several Petrol Pumps Run Dry Across District

Here’s The Truth…

Dhruv Ruparel of the Petrol Dealers’ Association, Pune District, told The Free Press Journal, “On Sunday, the depot that supplies fuel to the majority of petrol pumps in the Pune district was closed. Due to this, there has been a temporary delay in supply, and some petrol pumps in the district have remained dry. However, this is not because of any petrol or diesel shortage but due to increased demand caused by panic buying by people.

“When people panic-buy, the supply chain gets disrupted. I do not believe that 80% of petrol pumps are closed -- not even close. Some petrol pumps are shut, but the situation is not as severe as being claimed. People do not need to panic, and fuel supply is expected to resume smoothly shortly,” he added.

He further said that Indian Oil Corporation (IOL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are continuing to provide normal fuel supplies.

Ruparel also appealed to people not to believe rumours circulating on social media regarding fuel shortages. “Messages claiming that only two days of fuel stock is available are also being circulated. People should not believe such rumours and must verify information through official sources before forwarding it,” he said.