Beed: Black-Marketing Allegations Surface As Petrol Pump Supplies Diesel In Bulk To Select Customers | Sourced

Beed: Alleged violations of fuel distribution rules have come to light at a petrol pump in the Morewadi area of Ambajogai, where diesel was reportedly supplied in cans and large containers to select customers while others were left waiting in long queues.

According to eyewitnesses, motorists were made to stand for hours as the pump operator allegedly prioritised certain individuals by dispensing diesel in bulk through cans and barrels. Such practices are not permitted under safety norms, which clearly prohibit the sale of fuel in loose containers due to the risk of fire hazards and misuse.

The incident triggered anger among customers present at the site, with many accusing the operator of black-marketing diesel and extending preferential treatment to influential persons. Several customers reportedly got into heated arguments with the staff, leading to a tense atmosphere at the petrol pump for a considerable period.

Residents claimed that these alleged violations were not an isolated incident but had been occurring openly for some time, raising serious concerns about the lack of monitoring and enforcement by the concerned authorities. They questioned how such practices could continue unchecked despite clear rules.

Locals have demanded strict action against the petrol pump operator and called for immediate intervention by the administration to ensure fair and transparent distribution of fuel. They have also urged officials to conduct surprise inspections to prevent recurrence. Authorities are yet to respond to the allegations.