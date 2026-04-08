Raigad Administration Partially Relaxes Fuel Restrictions: Diesel Sales Normalised, Petrol Still Tightly Regulated For Public Safety

The Raigad district administration has partially relaxed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel after fuel supply returned to normal, issuing a revised order to ensure continued regulation and public safety. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district administration has partially relaxed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel after fuel supply returned to normal, issuing a revised order to ensure continued regulation and public safety.

Restrictions Imposed on April 1 After Social Media Fuel Shortage Rumours

The restrictions were initially imposed on April 1, following social media reports about a possible fuel shortage, with the aim of maintaining law and order. With supply now stabilised and demand for diesel rising from companies, businesses, organisations and cooperative institutions, the administration has modified the earlier directives.

Under the revised order, diesel pump operators have been permitted to resume regular sales. However, they must ensure that no company or individual lifts diesel in quantities exceeding previous norms, and must maintain updated records for diesel supplied for non-vehicle purposes.

Petrol Restrictions Continue

Petrol sales will continue to remain strictly regulated, with fuel to be dispensed only directly into vehicle tanks. The sale or supply of petrol in open containers such as cans, bottles or drums has been prohibited. An exception has been granted for speed boats, with petrol supply allowed only to authorised licence holders.

The administration has also made it mandatory for all petrol pumps to keep CCTV systems operational and maintain proper sales records. Action will be taken under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against those involved in unauthorised hoarding or sale of fuel.

CCTV Mandatory at All Petrol Pumps

The order has come into immediate effect, and violations will invite penal and criminal action under the Petroleum Rules, 2002, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

District Collector Kishan Jawale has urged all stakeholders to strictly implement the revised order in the interest of maintaining public order and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply.

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