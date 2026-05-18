Panic Buying In Palghar Amid Fuel Shortage Rumours: Long Queue Seen At Petrol Pump Along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway – VIDEO

Fuel Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying In Palghar Along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; Motorists Claim They Waited For Over An Hour – VIDEO |

Palghar: Long queues of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, were seen at petrol pumps along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway amid rumours of a fuel shortage. The motorists claimed that they were waiting for more than an hour to refill their vehicles.

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According to the video shared by The News Minute, the scenes were captured at the Asian Petrol Pump in Charoti, where long queues of vehicles stretched outside the fuel station as residents feared limited fuel availability. Not just this, the report also claimed that several petrol pumps across Palghar district reportedly witnessed similar crowds, with panic buying increasing after rumours of fuel supply disruptions.

Read Also Fuel Shortage Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Several Petrol Pumps Run Dry Across District

Meanwhile, the alleged rumours triggered people amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt sustainable practices to help the country manage global economic disruptions.

Earlier on May 15, a similar scene was witnessed along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, where long queues of vehicles were seen at several petrol pumps, as people rushed to fill petrol and diesel before the revised fuel rates came into effect. Visuals showed all kinds of vehicles, including trucks, cars, motorcycles and other commercial vehicles, lined up outside fuel stations, leading to heavy rush and congestion near the pumps.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported in Akola, where a scuffle broke out among farmers at a petrol pump over alleged fuel unavailability. Visuals showed several men fighting while standing in a crowded queue at the fuel station.

PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

On May 10, PM Modi appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

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