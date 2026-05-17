Scuffle Breaks Out Between Farmers Allegedly Due To Lack Of Petrol In Maharashtra's Akola, Days After PM Modi’s Fuel Conservation Appeal - VIDEO

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Farmers Allegedly Due To Lack Of Petrol In Maharashtra Days After PM Modi’s Fuel Conservation Appeal | Sudhir Suryawashi

Akola: A scuffle broke out between farmers at a fuel station in Maharashtra’s Akola district due to lack of fuel, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel amid global uncertainty triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia.

Visuals shared from the spot, by X user 'Sudhir Suryawashi', show around six to seven farmers raising their hands at each other while standing in a crowd at the fuel station. The men, seen holding containers, push, hit and strike each other as onlookers watch the situation unfold.

The scuffle broke out at fuel station at Wasim, Akola in Maharashtra. Farmers are struggling to get the fuel for their tractors for tilling & farm related work. There is severe shortage of fuel. People have to wait for uncertain period to get the fuel at many fuel stations. pic.twitter.com/l0wiSQ7Lj1 — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) May 17, 2026

The confrontation soon escalates, with the farmers seen attacking each other while several people present at the fuel station remain at a distance. As the situation intensifies, some onlookers are seen moving away from the spot.

According to the information shared along with the visuals, farmers had gathered at the fuel station to get fuel for tractors and farm-related work. The incident comes at a time when farmers are preparing for tilling and other agricultural activities, making fuel access important for daily farm operations.

The exact reason behind the scuffle is not immediately clear. However, the incident has drawn attention as it comes soon after PM Modi’s appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt measures to help the country deal with global economic disruptions.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, May 10th, PM Modi appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, use public transport, revive work-from-home practices wherever possible, avoid non-essential purchases and limit overseas vacations to save foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister said India was facing the impact of global disruptions, supply chain challenges and rising prices caused by international conflicts. He stressed that citizens must collectively participate in helping the country overcome the challenges.

PM Modi also said patriotism is not only about sacrificing one’s life for the nation, but also about living responsibly and fulfilling one’s duties during difficult times.

He urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using Metro rail and public transport wherever available. He also advised citizens to opt for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, prefer railway transport for the movement of goods and increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

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