Paithan's Panchkalyanak Mahotsav Attracts Devotees From Across India; See Pics

The Panchkalyanak Mahotsav of the idol of Bhagwan Adinath drew devotees not just from the state but across the country to Paithan. Held at the Shani Arisht Nivarak Shri Munisuvarnath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, the Mahotsav commenced on Sunday.

The event featured a grand procession that captivated the attention of attendees. A series of rituals, such as Panchamrutabhishek, Pujan Vidhan, Tirthkar Prabhu Janma Sohala, Pandukshilabhishek, Namkaran Vidhi, Mahaaarti, Bharbhu Palna, and others, were fervently performed amidst chants of Jai Jinendra.

Minister Sandipan Bhumre graced the Mahotsav, extending warm regards to the devotees. Several saints, including Pratithacharya Bal Brahmachari Akshaybhaiyya Jain, Aryika 105 Aditya Shri Mataji, Disha Shri, Dipti Shri, Nitya Shri, Maitri Shri, along with others, were in attendance. The Mahotsav is scheduled to continue until December 7.

Bhumre highlighted the various development initiatives, including roadworks, undertaken to facilitate the devotees' convenience and connect rural and urban areas. He expressed satisfaction with the well-organised event.

The organising committee, chaired by Mahavir Badjate, with key members like general secretary Vilas Pahade, treasurer Vijay Papdiwal, and trustees Pramod Kasliwal, Jaikumar Bakliwal, Raichand Bhus, Manoj Kala, among others, ensured arrangements were made for devotees' comfort.

Upcoming events include the Tapakalyanak Vidhi ceremony and a procession of Tirthankar Adikumar on Tuesday. Rituals like Rajyabhishek, Nilanjana Nrutya, Vairagya Drusha, Diksha Vidhi, along with Mahaaarti and cultural programs, are scheduled for the evening.