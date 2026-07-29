Paithan: BAMU Extends Santhpeeth Certificate Courses To 1 Year

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Approval has been granted for three new certificate courses at Santhpeeth in Paithan, affiliated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The duration of all these courses has been extended to one year from the earlier six-month format.

The decision was taken during an online meeting of the BAMU Board of Studies. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari presided over the meeting, which was attended by Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Praveen Vakte, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and deans of various faculties.

Approval was granted for three new courses at Santhpeeth, including Sant Namdev Gatha Parichay. At present, five certificate courses—Shri Tukaram Gatha, Shri Eknathi Bhagwat, Warkari Sampraday, Mahanubhav Sampraday, and Shri Dnyaneshwari Gatha Parichay—are being offered. In the current academic year, Sant Namdev Gatha Parichay, Sant Tatvadyan, and Sampradayaik Sangeet have been added.

The university also approved the launch of a diploma course in Marathi Language Proofreading under the Department of Marathi Language and Literature. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari said the course is essential in view of the growing need for grammatical accuracy and linguistic correctness in newspapers, social media, publishing and government administration.

Revised syllabi for MA programmes in Political Science, Economics, and English, as well as the MSc programme in Physics, were also approved. Approval was granted to some colleges to discontinue certain undergraduate, postgraduate, and BVoc courses and introduce new courses approved by the state government.

However, the proposal to implement the 40% passing requirement for law diploma courses retrospectively from the 2025–26 academic year was rejected.

During the meeting, Dr Rajesh Karpe raised questions regarding the recruitment of contractual professors. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari said the vacancies would be filled in August through a written examination and interviews.