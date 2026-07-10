Over 500 Vehicles Fined In Pune As HSRP Crackdown Begins

Pune: 15 Lakh Vehicles Yet To Install HSRPs As Transport Dept Begins Action | AI-generated image

The Maharashtra Transport Department has intensified its drive against vehicles not fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs), with more than 500 vehicle owners in Pune already fined for failing to comply with the mandatory requirement.

The enforcement follows the expiry of the June 30 deadline for installing HSRPs on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, violators can be fined up to ₹1,000 for not having the prescribed number plates.

According to the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), 11,64,368 vehicle owners have placed orders for HSRPs. Of these, appointments had been scheduled for 11,54,048 vehicles as of July 8, 2026. However, only 9,49,673 vehicles had actually been fitted with HSRPs.

The figures indicate that over 2.04 lakh vehicle owners who booked appointments are yet to get the plates installed, while nearly 5 lakh vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, are still outside the HSRP system altogether.

Transport officials have begun checking vehicles across Pune, and action is being taken against those found without HSRPs. So far, more than 500 vehicle owners have been penalised, and the enforcement drive is expected to become more stringent in the coming days.

HSRPs are aluminium number plates equipped with advanced security features, including a chromium-based hologram, tamper-proof snap locks and a laser-etched unique 10-digit serial number. These features make the plates difficult to duplicate or tamper with and help authorities trace stolen or cloned vehicles through a centralised database linked to the vehicle's engine and chassis numbers.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale told The Free Press Journal, "Installing HSRPs is mandatory for all eligible vehicles. We urge vehicle owners to complete the installation process at the earliest to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with the law."