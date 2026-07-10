Pune: Warkari Carries Tukaram Munde's Photo During Palkhi, Urges Strong Action Against Gutka And Tobacco | Sourced

Pune: Amid the thousands of Warkaris taking part in the annual Palkhi procession in Pune, one devotee drew attention by carrying a framed photograph of former IAS officer Tukaram Munde around his neck. The Warkari, who had travelled from Solapur, said he wanted to spread a message about public health and called for stricter action against gutka, tobacco and other addictive products.

Speaking during the procession, the devotee said he was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. He claimed his illness had changed his life and motivated him to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

He said Maharashtra needs an officer like Tukaram Munde, whom he described as someone who took bold decisions in the public interest. According to him, Munde had acted firmly against the sale of gutka and tobacco products, and such strict measures could help save the younger generation from addiction.

"If a person like Tukaram Munde was in power today, many people would have been protected from diseases like cancer," the Warkari said. He added, "Maharashtra needs a man like him. Youngsters can be saved if strict action is taken against gutka, tobacco and similar products."

The Warkari said his intention was not political but to create awareness about the dangers of tobacco addiction. He urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from gutka and tobacco to avoid life-threatening diseases.

His unique way of conveying the message attracted the attention of fellow Warkaris and passers-by during the Palkhi procession, with many stopping to listen to his appeal for a healthier and addiction-free Maharashtra.