Over 250 Residents Join Begumpura Heritage Walk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 250 residents participated in the Begumpura Heritage Walk organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday to create awareness about the city’s history, culture, and architectural heritage.

The heritage walk was jointly organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Sambhajinagar chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Residents, students, heritage enthusiasts, and local historians took part in the event.

Walk Began At 7 AM…

The walk began at 7 am from Thathe Haud in the Begumpura area on the outskirts of the city. Participants were guided through several historic locations and traditional neighbourhoods while learning about the cultural significance of the area.

INTACH members Sanket Kulkarni and Aditya Waghmare explained the historical importance of the sites visited during the walk. They informed participants that the Haud is a strong example of mediaeval-era water management systems and architecture.

About The Walk…

The participants later walked through the narrow lanes of Begumpura and observed old houses, temples, and traditional structures. Organisers said the temples reflected the social unity and architectural style of earlier times.

Residents were also introduced to Patel Wada, which was described as a living example of Mughal-era architecture and lifestyle. Many participants were seen taking photographs and interacting with local experts during the walk.

At Hanuman Vyayam Shala, participants were informed about the city’s long-standing wrestling tradition and the role of traditional gymnasiums in local culture.

The heritage walk concluded at Kumbhar Galli, an area known for its pottery-making tradition. Participants were given information about traditional kilns and the centuries-old practice of manufacturing earthenware in the locality. Local artisans interacted with residents and shared details about their work and heritage. Dr Hansraj Dongare also explained the historical importance of Kumbhar Galli.

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Key Attendees…

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, and INTACH convenor Maya Vaidya were among those present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajurkar said the heritage walk was a unique initiative that connected residents, especially the youth, with the city’s history and traditions. He said the large participation showed the deep interest of citizens in preserving the city’s cultural heritage.

Maya Vaidya said historic buildings were not just structures made of stone but symbols of the city’s social and cultural identity. She added that such initiatives would help pass on the city’s history to future generations.