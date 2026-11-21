'Our Shops Are Our Livelihood': Traders Protest As Pune Municipal Corporation Clears 1.17 Lakh Sq Ft Of Encroachments On Day 4 Of Drive | File Pic

Pune, Nov,20: Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) intensified anti-encroachment campaign entered its fourth day on Friday, reaching some of the city’s busiest commercial and heritage precincts, including Shaniwarwada, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Chowk, Laxmi Road and other areas of the city. The demolition drive witnessed tense exchanges between shopkeepers, traders’ representatives and civic officials as JCB machines moved in to remove unauthorised extensions, roadside structures, stalls and commercial installations.

While the civic administration maintained its focus on clearing encroachments and reclaiming footpaths for pedestrians, the action triggered resentment among traders, several of whom questioned the manner in which the demolition was carried out. Shopkeepers alleged that their establishments and signboards were targeted without prior notices or an opportunity to present documents establishing their legality.

Raju Kumar, owner of a clothing shop on Laxmi road, said, “Our shops are not just commercial establishments; they are our daily bread and the result of years of hard work. We have documents and permissions for our establishments, but nobody from the PMC served us a notice or informed us about any violation. The JCBs arrived and our signboards were pulled down. We were not even given an opportunity to explain our position.”

Friday’s operation began in the Shaniwarwada area before moving towards Dagdusheth and the commercial stretch of Laxmi Road. Civic teams targeted structures extending beyond permitted premises, roadside stalls, shop extensions and installations occupying pedestrian spaces.

The operation witnessed dramatic scenes as JCB machines demolished unauthorised structures and removed commercial signboards. A Bank of Baroda signboard also faced action during the wider demolition operation.

Shop owners and representatives of local traders’ associations confronted civic officials, questioning the grounds for the action and demanding clarity over the notices and permissions associated with their establishments. Despite heated exchanges and protests on the ground, demolition teams continued their operations.

#Watch | The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued its anti-encroachment drive in the Shaniwar Wada area, taking action against unauthorised house extensions, roadside stalls and shops occupying public footpaths.The crackdown aims to clear encroachments from public spaces and ensure pedestrian access in the busy historic area of Pune.#FreePressJournal #FPJ #FPJNews #Pune #PuneNews #ShaniwarWada #PMC #PuneMunicipalCorporation #AntiEncroachmentDrive — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 20, 2026

For several small traders, the action has raised concerns about the financial consequences of losing their shop installations and facing business disruptions.

Geeta Nair, who had her jewellery shop near Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple for over 6 years now, said, “This shop is the only source of income for our family. We have loans, employees and monthly expenses to manage. Even one day of business disruption affects our earnings. If something is illegal, the administration should give us an opportunity to correct it. Suddenly demolishing structures leaves small traders with nowhere to turn.”

The situation on Laxmi Road subsequently escalated, with traders opposing the action and warning of a Pune bandh. Following opposition from traders’ representatives, the demolition operation on the stretch was reportedly halted temporarily. Traders have also sought an opportunity to meet the municipal commissioner and raise their objections.

100 dedicated MSF personnel proposed, PMC Commissioner orders daily enforcement

Pune Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, has directed the civic administration to intensify the anti-encroachment campaign across the city for the next two months, with action to continue daily, including on public holidays and festivals.

Ram said, “Nearly 2.5 lakh shops in Pune are operating by encroaching upon building front-margin spaces. The civic administration will take strict action against unauthorised structures and extensions that obstruct public spaces and affect pedestrian movement.”

To strengthen enforcement, the PMC has proposed deploying 100 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel exclusively for anti-encroachment operations. The proposal has been forwarded for approval. Once approved, these personnel will be assigned specifically to support the daily demolition drive.

Ram said, “Dedicated security personnel will help ensure that anti-encroachment operations are conducted smoothly and without obstruction. The objective is to ensure that the enforcement teams can carry out their responsibilities effectively.”

The commissioner has also directed officials to crack down on commercial establishments that have converted designated parking spaces into shops, hotels and other businesses. “Inspections will begin on Laxmi Road before being extended to malls and commercial complexes across Pune,” Ram said.

He added, “Parking spaces cannot be converted into commercial establishments. Such violations affect traffic movement and force people to park their vehicles on already congested roads. We have directed officials to inspect these establishments and take action wherever violations are found.”

On Friday, action across 16 locations, 30 JCBs and 30–35 trucks deployed

The wider Friday crackdown covered 16 locations across Pune, including Bhepewadi, Hadapsar, Sasane Nagar, Manjari, Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Shivajinagar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Shaniwar Wada, Dagdusheth, Laxmi Road, Deep Bungalow Chowk, Vasant Talkies Road, Samadhan Chowk Road, Ramtekadi Industrial Area in Hadapsar, Saurabh Hall in Vadgaonsheri and Lane No. 7 in Koregaon Park.

According to operational details shared by Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Mahesh Khandare of the PMC’s Encroachment Department to The Free Press Journal, approximately in an operation citywide 30 JCB machines have been deployed for the wider operation, with two machines assigned to individual action locations. Around 30–35 trucks are being used to transport confiscated material and debris.

Additionally, around four to six police personnel from the respective police stations are being deployed at individual locations to maintain law and order and prevent obstruction during the operation.

1.17 lakh sq ft of encroachments removed across five zones on Friday

On Friday the action resulted in the removal of approximately 1,17,300 square feet of unauthorised temporary and permanent constructions across five regional office jurisdictions. According to the civic body’s information accessed by The FPJ, the operation covered areas under the Hole Patil, Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon, Hadapsar-Manjari and Vishrambaugwada regional offices.

The Hadapsar-Manjari jurisdiction recorded the highest action, with approximately 47,000 square feet of unauthorised constructions removed from Ramtekadi, Malwadi and Hadapsar Sane Guruji Nagar. This was followed by the Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon jurisdiction, where 40,000 square feet were cleared across Treasure Park, Walvekar Nagar Chowk, the Satara Road area and Tavare Colony Road.

Under the Vishrambaugwada regional office, approximately 18,000 square feet were removed from Shaniwarwada, Navgraha Mandir, Nanawada, Vasant Cinema, Mazdoor Adda, Bhinde Wada Lane, Belbaug Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Limbaraj Maharaj Chowk, Shagun Chowk, Kakakuwa Mansion and Kunte Chowk.

The Shivajinagar-Ghole Road jurisdiction accounted for another 12,000 square feet, covering Shivajinagar Gaothan, Sudama Hotel, Green Land, Bamboo House, Jogeshwari Misal, Pune Dabelwale, Gaothan Khau Galli, Jangli Maharaj Road and Deep Bungalow Chowk. Meanwhile, approximately 300 square feet were cleared under the Hole Patil regional office, covering Saurabh Hall Road, Shantabai Hole Patil School, Koregaon Park and Madari Vasti.

Apart from demolishing unauthorised constructions, the teams removed eight stalls, seven handcarts, 28 platforms and counters, eight cylinders and 53 other sheds and materials, according to the press note.

80 MSF personnel, 10 JCBs deployed for Friday’s operation

The Friday operation was carried out with the assistance of one PMC police officer, 12 police personnel, 80 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, 10 JCB machines, 10 gas cutters, five breakers and 240 municipal workers.

The PMC has stated that action against unauthorised encroachments will continue regularly, with enforcement teams instructed to maintain strict vigilance against fresh encroachments.

75,540 sq ft of unauthorised structures removed on Thursday

Meanwhile, figures from the PMC’s November 19 Anti-Enchroachment drive, according to the reports accessed by The Free Press Journal, the civic administration removed approximately 75,540 square feet of unauthorised temporary and permanent constructions across five regional office jurisdictions.

The operation covered locations under the Nagar Road-Wagholi and Yerawada-Wadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Sinhagad Road-Warje-Karvenagar, Hadapsar-Manjari, and Bibwewadi-Kasba Peth regional offices.

The Nagar Road-Wagholi and Yerawada-Wadgaonsheri jurisdiction accounted for 15,740 square feet, covering Juna Mundhwa, Pune Station Parcel Gate and Airport Road.

Under Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, 2,300 square feet were cleared along Jangli Maharaj Road, Sambhaji Udyan, Ambil Odha Maidan, FC Road, Kusalkar Chowk and Balbharati.

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Another 10,500 square feet were removed under Sinhagad Road and Warje-Karvenagar, covering Karishma Society, City Pride, Shah Colony Galli No. 1, Wadgaon Bridge and Dandekar Bridge.

The Hadapsar-Manjari jurisdiction accounted for 27,000 square feet across Gopalpatti (Mahadev Nagar), Mantri Market, Hadapsar, Sadhana School, Malwadi and Sasane Nagar.

The Bibwewadi-Kasba Peth jurisdiction recorded the removal of 20,000 square feet across Bibwewadi, K K Market, Manupa Masjid Chowk, Nana Peth, Rameshwar Gate, Timber Market, Sonawane Hospital and Sehun Nagar Lahuji Chowk.

According to the information accessed by The Free Press Journal, the action also resulted in the removal of 10 handcart/platform-counter installations and 93 other sheds, taking the total to 103 roadside structures and establishments covered in Thursday’s operation.

Two-month crackdown to continue

The ongoing campaign follows Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram’s decision to intensify enforcement against encroachments for two months. The administration has indicated that action will continue daily, including on holidays, with particular attention to footpaths, front and side margins, parking spaces and structures obstructing public movement.

While the civic body maintains that the campaign is aimed at restoring pedestrian access, improving traffic movement and reclaiming public spaces, Friday’s developments have brought the concerns of commercial establishments into focus.