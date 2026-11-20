Indore IMC Seals Five Meat Shops Over Poor Hygiene, Recovers Over ₹90,000 In Pending Waste Management Charges | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) sealed five meat shops across the city for failing to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene standards during an inspection drive on Thursday. The civic body also recovered more than Rs 90,000 in pending meat waste management charges.

The action was taken as part of the corporation's efforts to ensure proper sanitation at meat and fish shops across the city.

Chief health officer Dr Uttam Yadav said the IMC's meat waste management team inspected several meat and fish shops to check cleanliness and other arrangements.

During the inspections, five shops located at Shantipath Mutton Market, Kada Ghat, Hawa Bangla and Vidur Nagar were found lacking in hygiene and sanitation arrangements and were consequently sealed.

In addition, challans amounting to Rs 1,500 were issued to shops at Shantipath Mutton Market for failing to maintain proper cleanliness.

The team, working under the supervision of meat department in-charge Rajesh Patrod, also recovered more than Rs 90,000 in outstanding meat waste management charges from shopkeepers during the inspection drive.

The civic body said the action was aimed at ensuring proper disposal of meat waste and maintaining cleanliness at meat and fish outlets across the city.

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