Indore's Forgotten Wells And Stepwells May Become Drinking Water Sources As IMC Plans Citywide Survey | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will conduct a survey of old wells and stepwells across the city to explore the possibility of utilising these traditional water sources to augment drinking water availability.

The directions were issued by water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma (Bablu) during a review meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the city's existing drinking water supply system and the conservation and maintenance of ponds, wells and stepwells. Additional commissioner Ashish, executive engineer Ashwin Janwade and other departmental officials were present.

During the meeting, Sharma reviewed the deepening and beautification works undertaken at Bilawali, Sirpur and Limbodi lakes. He also reviewed the development of Bhourasla Pond, where the first phase has been completed and the second phase is currently underway.

Expressing displeasure over complaints regarding construction quality and delays in project execution, Sharma directed officials to issue a notice to the concerned agency. He further instructed that the agency's contract should be terminated if there was no satisfactory improvement in the quality and pace of work.

The progress of the riverfront project, covering the stretch from Rambagh to Ahilyashram, was also reviewed. Sharma directed the officials and the executing agency to accelerate the work and ensure its completion within the stipulated deadline.

The meeting also reviewed plans to develop small and newly created ponds across the city through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Focus on traditional water sources

Emphasising the importance of conserving traditional water resources, Sharma directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of old wells and stepwells across Indore. He instructed that their conservation and cleaning should be undertaken on priority.

He also directed officials to get water samples from these sources tested in laboratories to assess their quality and determine whether the water could be made suitable for public drinking purposes.

Officials were asked to explore practical possibilities for supplying drinking water to citizens through these traditional water sources and prepare a systematic plan for their utilisation.

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