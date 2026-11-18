Indore's Prerna Saxena Appointed Women's President Of All India Astrology And Vastu Association | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prerna Saxena has been appointed Indore women's president of the All India Astrology and Vastu Association in recognition of her contributions to astrology and ancient Indian sciences.

She was given the appointment letter under the guidance of the association's national president, Pt Pankaj Sharma, with support from Golu Shukla and Devendra Mahant.

Saxena has several years of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology, 'Vastu Shastra', tarot reading and Reiki healing. She said she would work to promote awareness and training in these fields.

US Rotary delegation impressed by Indian culture and hospitality

A four-member women's delegation from California, US, visited Indore from Nov 13 to 16 under Rotary International's Friendship Exchange programme.

Led by Rotarian Joy Aledars, the team included Peggy Houston, Mickey Lee Rich and Jocelyn Patel.

District public chair Rotarian Ghanshyam Singh said the delegates explored Rajwada, Lal Bagh, Chhatris and Mandu's historical heritage during their visit.

They also visited educational institutions and hospitals, including Modern International School, where students' midbrain activation performance impressed them.

Hosted by local Rotarians, the visitors also enjoyed traditional Indian food and cultural hospitality. The delegation will now visit Bhopal, Panna, Sagar and Khajuraho.

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