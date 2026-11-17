Caught In A Second! Indore Police To Deploy AI Cameras At Markets, Malls And Bus Stands | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Criminals moving through busy markets and public places may soon find it difficult to escape police surveillance. Even if a suspect passes before a high-tech camera for just one second, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition system could identify the person and alert police about their location.

Indore police are preparing to install real-time facial recognition cameras permanently at eight to 10 prominent locations across the city. Procurement preparations began on Monday, and the system is expected to become operational by December-end.

Database of 3,200 offenders ready

Police have compiled a database of over 3,200 suspects and habitual offenders linked to murder, attempted murder, robbery, theft, molestation, pickpocketing and other serious crimes.

The database includes front and side-profile photographs, mobile numbers, addresses and criminal records. Once integrated with the AI system, cameras will scan faces and compare them with stored photographs. A match will trigger an alert, helping police identify the location and movements of listed individuals.

Technology to help investigate crimes

Police officials said the system would also help investigate serious offences. If a murder, robbery or another major crime occurs in an area covered by these cameras, investigators can examine the data to determine which listed individuals were present nearby at the time.

The technology is expected to particularly benefit the Crime Branch and intelligence teams at police stations by providing information about the movements of identified individuals.

Four identified during trials

Police had earlier tested the technology during the Anant Chaturdashi procession, an India-West Indies cricket match and other public events. The system identified four individuals from the police database during these trials, prompting plans for permanent installation.

Quote

We tested the facial recognition system during Anant Chaturdashi, the India-West Indies cricket match and other events. The trials were successful, and four criminals were identified. We are now installing the system permanently at prominent locations. It will be operational soon

DCP Aman Singh Rathore,

Police headquarters, Indore

Cameras at major public places

Location

Installation plan

Rajwada

First phase

Vijay Nagar

First phase

Phoenix Mall

First phase

Bus stands

First phase

Major shopping malls

First phase

Other important areas

Over 20 additional systems planned in next budget phase

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