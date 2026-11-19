Dawood Ibrahim's Former Mumbai Residence Faces Demolition, Bombay HC Halts BMC Action Following Locals' Objections | File Pic

Mumbai: Hours after the BMC started demolition action on the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building located at Pakmodia Street, Bhendi Bazaar, on Thursday morning, it was stopped in the afternoon as the Bombay High Court directed the parties to maintain the status quo. The demolition was being done manually, leaving hardly any remaining part of the dilapidated building damaged, although a JCB was brought in, which is claimed to have been used only for clearing nearby debris.

The building, infamous as the last residence of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim before fleeing India, was set to undergo demolition on November 18 and 19, since it was declared dangerous and dilapidated (C1 category) and following the Bombay High Court order of August 31, 2020. However, the building houses a masjid on the ground floor, and the locals, including MLA Amin Patel, raised objections to the demolition action, citing legal protection apart from religious sentiments.

Advocate Questions BMC Demolition Notice

Advocate Mohin Vaid said, "It was completely wrong from the BMC's side to issue a demolition notice merely a day before the planned action, thereby leaving no time for anyone to approach the courts. Plus, the demolition notice was issued without considering the Supreme Court stay and the ongoing matter in the Waqf Tribunal."

Former corporator and local resident Javed Juneja said, "We were never against demolition of the building but only the masjid. The BMC came for demolition action early morning and guaranteed that JCB would not be used for demolition action and ensured that masjid will not be damaged. The JCB was used only to clear the debris of the partial structure which were dumped there since the 2020 or so demolition action."

"We are ready to discuss further course of action regarding road widening. We are not against development but only that the century-old masjid, which is not dilapidated and is in well-maintained condition, should stay at the place as it is. Religious sentiments are attached," Juneja added.

Locals Raise Concerns Over Redevelopment

Locals also claim the dilapidated part of the structure has already been demolished and the notice issued by the BMC is misleading, as it is being pressurised by SBUT to demolish the entire structure and claim the plot to go ahead with its redevelopment plan.

It was on November 17 that the BMC had pasted a notice on the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, a two-storeyed building at Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar, mentioning planned demolition action on November 18 and 19 under police protection. It also asked the Ground Floor Prayer Hall (masjid) occupant, Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana Trust, to vacate the said Prayer Hall Premises and relocate to the alternative premises allotted in An Nasr Tower (Sector 04) of the SBUT Project or make its own arrangement on a rental basis as offered by M/s. SBUT since the demolition action was planned.

High Court Orders Status Quo

But no action was taken on November 18 following strong objections from the locals. However, civic officials, along with a JCB, reached the spot around 7 am on November 19 under heavy police security and barricading to start the action. However, the intervenors got a stay from the HC by 3.15 pm. Until late evening, the spot remained guarded by police personnel to avoid any law and order situation.

Waqf Tribunal Hearing Scheduled For November 30

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal was expected to conduct a hearing on Thursday on the appeal filed against the Waqf Board's 2025 decision declaring that Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana is not a Waqf property. The tribunal had asked the board to submit all records related to the property. However, as per advocate Mohin Vaid, the tribunal has not received the records yet, and the next hearing will now be held on November 30.

If the tribunal decides the property falls under Waqf, it cannot be demolished, and only required repairs can be carried out.

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Timeline Of Demolition And Legal Proceedings

BMC pastes demolition notice on Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana building on November 17 and asks to relocate the masjid to alternate premises allotted by SBUT.

Demolition action planned on November 18 and 19.

BMC takes no action on November 18 as locals object to the notice and any demolition action. Refuse to relocate the century-old masjid.

BMC officials, along with the deputy municipal commissioner and assistant municipal commissioner, reach the spot on November 19 around 7 am to start demolition action. Heavy police security deployed.

Locals say BMC officials guaranteed that the masjid won't be harmed and the rest of the building will be demolished manually. But a JCB was present at the spot.

Application filed in High Court against BMC demolition notice. Hearing held at 3 pm in the court of the Chief Justice.

Around 3.15 pm, HC directed all parties to maintain the status quo. Further demolition halted till November 25.

As of Thursday late evening, the spot remains under police security.

Meanwhile, a hearing at the Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal is to be held on November 30. The tribunal has asked the Waqf Board to submit all records related to the Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana building. If the property is declared a Waqf property, it cannot be demolished.

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