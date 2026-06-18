'Operation Tiger' Began 1.5 Years Ago, Claims Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje's Father

'Operation Tiger' Began 18 Months Ago, Claims Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje's Father | File Photo

A Nashik connection has surfaced in the political controversy surrounding the alleged “Operation Tiger” launched by the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The question of how details of the operation reached Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray appears to have been answered through disclosures made by Prakash Waje, father of Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje.

According to Prakash Waje, the groundwork for “Operation Tiger” began nearly one-and-a-half years ago. He claimed that Eknath Shinde had invited Rajabhau Waje to Thane and offered him an opportunity to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Rajabhau reportedly responded that he would first need to discuss the matter with his father.

Prakash Waje further stated that on April 14, two close associates of Shinde visited the Waje family residence in Sinnar. During the meeting, they allegedly attempted to persuade Rajabhau Waje to switch sides by assuring him of substantial development funds. They also argued that Uddhav Thackeray’s party had become politically weakened. However, Prakash Waje clarified that no monetary offer was discussed during the interaction.

“Why Create Unnecessary Doubts?”

Recalling the episode, Prakash Waje said that when Rajabhau Waje joined Shiv Sena, he had promised Uddhav Thackeray that he would remain loyal to the party till his last breath. The family, he said, continues to stand by that commitment.

Prakash Waje also told the visitors that Rajabhau Waje had no intention of contesting the 2029 election. He questioned the need for a political switch, stating that the Waje family is well-settled and saw no reason to create unnecessary suspicion through defection.

Information passed to party leaders

Prakash Waje revealed that he informed senior Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar, as well as NCP leader Ankush Kakade, and a few other political figures about the developments related to “Operation Tiger.”

He further stated that when Uddhav Thackeray later called him, he reassured the former Chief Minister that neither he nor Rajabhau Waje had any intention of leaving Shiv Sena.

The disclosures made by Prakash Waje have added a new dimension to the political narrative, suggesting that information regarding “Operation Tiger” had indeed reached Matoshree through channels connected to the Waje family.