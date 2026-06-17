WATCH: Three-Car Chain Collision On Mumbai–Pune Missing Link; No Injuries Reported | Sourced

Pune: A three-car chain collision took place on the Tiger Valley Bridge along the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported, though all three vehicles sustained damage.

The accident occurred at around 10 am near KM 03/600 on the Mumbai-bound to Pune-bound missing link route.

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According to officials, a Toyota Fortuner with registration number MH 05 CH 3512, a Hyundai Verna with registration number AP 39 LW 9979 and another car bearing registration number MH 02 DZ 8640 were travelling towards Pune when the accident occurred.

The Fortuner allegedly came to a sudden halt in the third lane, causing the Verna behind it to collide with the SUV. Moments later, the third car crashed into the Verna, resulting in a chain collision.

After receiving information, highway traffic police, Borghat police personnel and other emergency response teams rushed to the spot. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of a crane.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the connecting link. However, authorities restored normal traffic flow after clearing the vehicles from the carriageway.

Police said no casualties or injuries were reported, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, avoid sudden braking and follow traffic rules while travelling on highways.